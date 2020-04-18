Austin Peay's Terry Taylor announced Saturday night he is declaring himself eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft. Taylor said he will hold on to his college eligibility, and will not hire an agent.
Taylor was the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. He averaged almost 22 points and 11 rebounds per game. His best game of the year came February 8th when he scored 26 points and grabbed 23 rebounds against Belmont.
In a statement, Taylor said: "With the support of my family and coaches, I have decided to test the waters and enter my name in the 2020 NBA Draft. It is important for me to gather as much information as possible to make a decision."