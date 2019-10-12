Weather Alert

...FROST POSSIBLE THROUGH 8 AM... TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN IN THE THE MID TO UPPER 30S WITH LIGHT WINDS UNTIL JUST AFTER SUNRISE. THIS WILL RESULT IN PATCHY FROST FORMATION. LOCATIONS PROTECTED FROM THE WIND HAVE A GREATER CHANCE OF SEEING FROST. IN AREAS THAT MAY SEE FROST AGAIN, TENDER OR SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION MAY BE KILLED, IF LEFT UNCOVERED.