TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tom Brady is back on the practice field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 43-year-old quarterback was a full participant Tuesday at mandatory minicamp for the Super Bowl champions, taking part in individual drills and doing some 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work.
Coach Bruce Arians said last week there was a chance he'd limit Brady's involvement as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.
Arians said Brady wanted to work and that doctors gave their blessing to the seven-time Super Bowl champ joining practice.