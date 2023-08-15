PADUCAH, KY -- Thanks to a strong second round, 66-year old Gary Backlund was able to capture his second straight Kentucky Senior Amateur Championship on Tuesday afternoon at the Country Club of Paducah.
Backlund shot an even par 72 for the second straight day to grab a one shot win over Toney Wise and Rodney Chancey, who both finished at one-over for the tournament.
Overall, its the 4th time that Backlund has won this event.
The round of the day belonged to Paducah native Mark Knecht who shot a 4-under 68 to finish at 3-over for the tournament and in 4th place.
