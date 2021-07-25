CINCINNATI (AP) -- Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson homered during a seven-run burst in the fourth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-6.
Nolan Arenado hit his 20th home run and tripled, and Tyler O'Neill also connected for the Cardinals. Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray was tagged for a career-high eight runs, allowing eight hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.
Joey Votto homered for the second straight day as the Reds finished 3-6 on their nine-game homestand while playing all but three innings without starting All-Star right fielder Nick Castellanos, who was hit by a pitch in the third inning of the first game on July 16.