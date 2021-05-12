BALTIMORE (AP) - Bob Baffert not physically being present at the Preakness isn't keeping his shadow from hanging over the race and the Triple Crown.
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is training to run in the Preakness on Saturday under the watchful eye of assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes and will get to race only if a series of additional tests come back clean.
Baffert's horse failing a post-Derby drug test has dampened the enthusiasm around the Preakness.
Instead of the face of the sport being celebrated as he's on the verge of a record eighth Preakness victory, the talk is about Baffert's medication violations and Medina Spirit's potential disqualification from the Derby.