LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- As Bob Baffert digests a record seventh Kentucky Derby win that even caught him off guard, the Hall of Fame trainer and Medina Spirit's connections must determine whether the colt will turn around quickly for the Preakness on May 15.
A collection of rested horses and revenge-minded competitors would await Medina Spirit in Baltimore.
Shorter than the Derby at 1 3/16 miles, the Preakness sets up well for horses that skipped Churchill Downs for the sprint at Pimlico Race Course.