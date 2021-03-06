YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Nic Baker threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another and Southern Illinois overcame Youngstown State's fast start for 30-22 comeback win over the Penguins.

It was the first win for the Salukis in Youngstown since the 2012 season.

Offensively, the Penguins' 22-point effort was its best of the season after having scored a single touchdown entering Saturday's contest.

On its final drive, Youngstown State put together a nine-play, 55-yard drive getting to Southern Illinois' 25-yard line before turning it over on downs with 55 seconds remaining.

Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 124 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns for the Penguins.

Photo Courtesy: SIU Athletics