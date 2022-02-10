NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Murray State women's basketball team appeared to be firing on all cylinders Thursday night as they took down Tennessee State, 79-53, at the Gentry Center in Nashville.
Fast Facts
· With her first made 3-pointer of the night, Macey Turley became just the third player in program history to make 200-plus 3-point shots. She joins Mariah Robinson and Amber Guffey as the only three players in MSU history to accomplish the feat.
· The win was the 17th of the season, marking not only the most wins in a season of the Rechelle Turner era, but also the most overall since 2008-09. Of those 17 wins, 10, including Thursday's win over the Tigers, have been by 20 or more points.
· For the 3rd time this season, Murray State had five players reach double digits in scoring. Hannah McKay and Katelyn Young led the Racers with 18 points each, while Alexis Burpo, Macey Turley and Lex Mayes had each had 11.
· Murray State assisted on a high-rate of made baskets once again, dropping 23 assists on 27 made baskets. Burpo led the way in the category with a game-high seven on the night.
· The Racers were nearly perfect at the free throw line, going 19-for-22 including a perfect 8-for-8 by Young.
· Murray State improved on its nationally ranked rebounding margin of plus-9.5 Thursday, by out-rebounding the Tigers, 41-30. Burpo led Murray State on the boards with nine, while Young added eight and McKay chipped in with 11.
Next Game
On Saturday, the Racers will journey to the opposite end of the Commonwealth for a 2 p.m. ET match-up with Morehead State at Allen Arena in Morehead.