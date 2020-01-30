UT Martin women’s basketball rolled past Eastern Kentucky 65-50.
The Skyhawks used a 24-3 run in teh second quarter to take a 15-point lead into the locker room. Chelsey Perry led the Skyhawks with 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks to tally her ninth career double-double. Junior Maddie Waldrop just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
With the win, UT Martin pulled into a tie with Belmont and Tennessee Tech at 8-1 for the Ohio Valley Conference lead.