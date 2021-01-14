INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard heard the locker room talk.
Coach Frank Reich wants Philip Rivers back as the starting quarterback next fall.
Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard wants another chance to get Rivers his missing Super Bowl ring.
So do Leonard's teammates.
Now the Colts general manager may be on board, too.
Ballard said Thursday he believes the 39-year-old quarterback can keep winning games and perhaps even a championship -- if he chooses to come back.