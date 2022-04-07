WICKLIFFE, Ky. - 17-year-old Abby Hargrove continues to raise the bar.
The Ballard Memorial senior is now a national champion. Last month, Hargrove won first place at the USA Powerlifting High School Nationals.
The competition consists of dead lift, squat, and bench press.
“It is almost impossible to win something like this," said Abby's father, Nate. "In order to compete at that level and to win a national championship; that’s got to be your priority in life.”
Hargrove had to lift over 800 pounds of total weight to win her national championship, including a 336 pound deadlift.
“I made it my goal to win this year, so I pushed myself as hard as I could in the gym," Hargrove said. "Whenever I got to nationals, I got there knowing that I was going to win.”
Lifting is a family affair for the Hargroves. Her dad, Nate, competed in strongman competitions, and now she’s keeping the tradition alive.
“Ever since I was a baby I’ve been in the gym, so I’ve been raised up around it," Abby said. "Whenever I finally wanted to start lifting, it made him really happy.”
“Having her want to do that, something I was interested in that also allowed us to spend more time together, so that was also a big plus in it," Nate said.
Now that she’s at the top of the game, her hometown is taking notice.
The county surprised Hargrove with a parade last month on her way home from nationals.
“The whole community was standing on the sides cheering me on," Abby said. "Ballard County is really a supportive community, and I couldn’t ask for a better community to live in,"