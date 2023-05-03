It's hard to believe, but in two weeks the high school baseball and softball postseason will begin.
For some, they start district play with their seasons on the line. For others, like Ballard Memorial, they have the built-in comfort knowing their spot in this years region tournament is secure.
That's because the Lady Bombers clinched this year's 3rd District regular season title.
It's their first district title since 2017.
All of that on top of their run in this year's All "A" State Tournament, where they advanced to the state semifinals.
After all they've done during this regular season, they believe they can make more noise in the postseason.
"I think we're all excited for the postseason," said senior Kaylee O'Connor. "I think we're feeling pretty confident going into district and regionals this year. I think we're going to do pretty good."
"I feel very confident," said 8th-grader Madyson Bohde. "The last game pretty much proved that we can go against anyone, I think."
"We've set ourselves up already in the districts," said head coach Scott Alexander. "We've swept our district opponents, but you've still got to show up and play. We're sitting good right now, but when district time comes, you've still got to lace them up and play."
The Lady Bombers are on the road tomorrow night at Carlisle County.