PADUCAH, KY -- At a small school like Ballard Memorial there is always going to be peaks and valley's when it comes to talent and success.
Over the last several years, the Bombers have seen the lowest of the valley's, but they are determined to turn the program around.
Leading that turnaround is second year head coach Letoun Bledsoe. Bledsoe has been the ideal hire for the Bombers as he has been involved with the program for the last 15 years.
This past year, Bledsoe was able to help restart the county's youth football program that will hopefully resupply the Bombers with more players. This year, 24 players make up the Ballard Memorial roster.
"Every year we have a little mantra," Bledsoe said. "Last year was faith, family, and football. This year, it is 'locked tight.' What that means is, we gave the guys some locks and the locks are intertwined, locked together and that is how we want out team to be, locked tight. What that is saying is, we got each others back. Previous years, I think we were separated and since coming on last year to this year, I think we are more together as a unit. I believe that we will have a better successful year."
The Bombers will open the 2022 season on the road at Marshall County on August 19th.