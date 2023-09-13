PADUCAH, KY -- Last weekend, Ballard Memorial sophomore golfer Madison Glisson brought home her second straight All "A" State Championship, winning by a dominating seven-shots.
For Glisson, it comes at the perfect time as the high school golf postseason begins next week.
"That gives me more confidence that I am shooting a good score," Glisson said. "My iron consistency is a lot better than it was at this time last year, so my confidence is better than it was last year at this time and also better since I shot a 68."
The sophomore is currently ranked #1 in the all-state rankings and is looking to stay in that spot and claim the 2023 Kentucky Ms. Golf.
"I don't really feel that much pressure, but I definitely want to keep that ranking and hopefully this year I will get Ms. Golf and I will get it," she said.
Glisson will compete in the 1st Region Championship at Paxton Park on Wednesday, September 20th. The Sub-State Tournament will begin the following week at Calvert City Country Club.