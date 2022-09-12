PADUCAH, KY -- Following her win in the All "A" Classic State Tournament, Ballard Memorial freshman Madison Glisson is looking build some momentum heading into the postseason.
On Sunday, Glisson shot an even part 72 to capture the state title and the first All "A" State title in Ballard Memorial history.
"I think it is something to be proud of and enjoy," Glisson said. "Definitely after practicing all of these years and getting something that I have been working for."
With that behind her, Glisson is now turning her attention to the final week of the regular season and then eventually the region and state tournaments.
"It has always been a goal, but I would definitely say for high school golf, my biggest goal this year would be winning the big state tournament," she said. "I definitely think its going to give me momentum and gets me more excited, and makes me feel like I have a better chance going for state and hopefully winning."
The girls 1st Region Tournament will take place on Monday, September 19th at the Country Club of Paducah.