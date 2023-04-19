PADUCAH, KY -- Ballard Memorial junior pitcher Konnor Myatt couldn't have been any better on Tuesday night as he tossed a perfect game in an 11-0 win over Mayfield.
The outing, which lasted just five innings, marked the second time in 1st region history that a player threw a perfect game.
"It's crazy," Myatt said on Wednesday afternoon. "Hasn't sunk in."
Myatt faced the minimum 15 batters, throwing 64 pitches, and striking out eight batters throughout the course of the game. But for Myatt, he gives full credit for the performance to his teammates.
"They were really helpful," Myatt said. "We had some tough balls hit and they got to them and made some plays for me. It has been amazing. A lot of people have called and texted me. I am hoping that I can go out there the rest of the year and win us some more games."
"It doesn't happen very often," said Ballard Memorial head coach Jimmy Long. "You know, it just doesn't happen very often in the major leagues or anywhere. Any time you get one of those, you need to date it, put that ball up somewhere because it is not coming around again very often."