PADUCAH, KY -- Cullan Brown's legacy continues to live on through the impact that he had on everyone he came across.
That impact was evident as the organizers of the first Barbasol Junior Championship in Lexington, KY named their trophy after the beloved Lyon County golfer.
That trophy was presented to this years Barbasol Junior Championship winner Preston Summerhays on Thursday afternoon. Present for that presentation was the Brown family.
"It is quite the honor to have the trophy in his name," Cullans' mother Emily Brown said. "Hopefully it will continue his memory and the way that the game has not only effected our lives and his life, but hopefully future generations."
With the win Summerhays will be able to play in this years Barbasol Championship, a PGA Tour event in which Cullan Brown played in back in 2019.
That tournament was Brown's last before he was diagnosed with cancer just weeks later.