PADUCAH, Ky. - After the Southern Illinois Miners disbanded last year, the big question in Marion was what was next for Rent One Park.
That question was answered Friday night, with park officials announcing that baseball is returning to Marion in the form of a new wooden bat team.
Rent One Park general manager Dave Kost announced that Marion will host a new team that will play in a collegiate wooden bat league.
That team will begin competing in the summer of 2023. But until then, officials want you to be apart of naming the team.
They're taking name suggestions on a website, called "nameournewteam.com".
Those suggestions will be accepted until they ultimately decide on one in early fall.