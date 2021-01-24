MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Charles Bassey scored 23 points with 14 rebounds as Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 68-52.

Bassey shot 9 for 12 from the floor and blocked five shots as the Hilltoppers swept Middle Tennessee, improving to 13-4, their best start since the 2001-02 season.

Jordan Rawls had 10 points for Western Kentucky.

Jayce Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Raiders, who have now lost four consecutive games.

Dontrell Shuler and Jordan Davis scored nine each, making a combined 6 of 24.

Tags