CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Taveion Hollingsworth scored 14 points, Charles Bassey had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Western Kentucky beat Charlotte 67-63 in the first Conference USA matchup of the season for both teams.
Dayvion McKnight added 12 points and six assists for Western Kentucky, which earned its sixth straight victory. McKnight made four free throws in the final seven seconds. Jahmir Young had 23 points and six rebounds for the 49ers.
Brice Williams scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds. Jordan Shepherd had 10 points.