PADUCAH, Ky. -- If you only look at their record, McCracken County baseball's 28-10 season is a bit underwhelming - at least based on their previous seasons.
After all, those 10 losses are the most by the Mustangs in school history.
But if you look at just how tough of a schedule the Mustangs had this year, you'll see a team that has been battle-tested from start to finish.
That tough schedule is no accident by Mustangs head coach Zach Hobbs.
And they're hoping that schedule can benefit them in next week's state baseball tournament.
McCracken County defeated Paducah Tilghman on Wednesday to clinch their 9th-straight regional championship.
Those championships are nothing new at McCracken County, but this year's brutal regular season was unique. Hobbs admitted he likely over-scheduled his team this year.
But they're hoping being battle-tested in the regular season pays off when it matters most.
"That's why you test them," Hobbs said. "Really, you play 36 scrimmage games to get ready for the postseason. We're not worried about the record. It's easy to say that, but it's tough when you're losing. They hear the talk. 'McCracken lost 10 games. That's a record for most losses.' The community starts talking, 'Well, maybe this is the year McCracken's got some chink's in the armor. It's just a pressure these guys play with, but we love it and we embrace it."
"A lot of people were talking, you know, 'Why is McCracken not winning so many game? Why this, why that.' We went and traveled, and we played teams that no one else has ever seen, and they won't ever be able to compete with those guys," said junior Jude Farley. "We've played some teams that are absolutely insane. It really prepares us in the long run, and at state, just to know what we're going to be seeing."
McCracken County will face Shelby County in the first round of the state tournament at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.