Baylor is No. 1 for a second straight week in an AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll that had no major changes at the top. The Bears stayed well ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga, part of an unchanged top seven for the first time this season. Kansas was third, followed by San Diego State and Florida State to round out the top five. No. 22 LSU, No. 23 Wichita State and No. 24 Penn State were the week's new additions. Texas Tech, Memphis and Arizona fell out of the rankings.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (44) 17-1 1578 1
2. Gonzaga (19) 21-1 1552 2
3. Kansas (1) 16-3 1434 3
4. San Diego St. 21-0 1408 4
5. Florida St. 17-2 1318 5
6. Louisville 17-3 1277 6
7. Dayton 18-2 1163 7
8. Villanova 16-3 1110 9
9. Duke 16-3 1084 8
10. Seton Hall 15-4 1055 10
11. Oregon 17-4 926 12
12. West Virginia 16-3 874 14
13. Kentucky 15-4 839 15
14. Michigan St. 15-5 751 11
15. Maryland 16-4 650 17
16. Butler 16-4 631 13
17. Auburn 17-2 619 16
18. Iowa 14-5 545 19
19. Illinois 15-5 483 21
20. Colorado 16-4 314 23
21. Houston 16-4 296 25
22. LSU 15-4 260 _
23. Wichita St. 17-3 161 _
24. Penn St. 14-5 114 _
25. Rutgers 15-5 102 24
Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio St. 16, Indiana 15, ETSU 14, N Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Purdue 6, Rhode Island 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary's (Cal) 3, SMU 3, Tulsa 3, Akron 1, Harvard 1, Wisconsin 1.