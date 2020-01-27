Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT... PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY DEVELOP OVERNIGHT. TEMPERATURES ARE ALREADY NEAR OR JUST BELOW FREEZING, WITH LIGHT FOG ACROSS PARTS OF THE AREA. IF THE PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE DOES DEVELOP, BE ALERT FOR A FEW SLICK SPOTS, PRIMARILY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES THROUGH DAYBREAK.