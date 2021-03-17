LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have announced a one-year contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton as well as one-year deals with safety Deon Bush and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.
The three-time Pro Bowler signed with Dallas last May to back up Dak Prescott after getting released by Cincinnati and wound up making nine starts and playing in 11 games.
Dalton has thrown for 33,764 yards, 218 touchdowns and 126 interceptions.
He set several Bengals passing records over nine seasons but he never led them past the first round of the playoffs.