JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and Chicago pounded Jacksonville 41-17 in a game that meant as much to the Jaguars' long-term future as it did to the Bears' short-term fate.
Jacksonville set a franchise record by losing its 14th consecutive game and moved a step closer to locking up the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
That means an opportunity to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Bears can clinch an NFC playoff spot by beating Green Bay next week.