LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have finalized a two-year contract with former All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham and one-year deals with six other players.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Graham has 7,883 yards receiving and 74 touchdown catches in 10 seasons with New Orleans, Seattle and Green Bay.
He spent his first five years with the Saints when Chicago general manager Ryan Pace worked in their front office.
The Bears announced one-year contracts with former Steelers cornerback Artie Burns and former Dolphins and Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas.
They also re-signed safety Deon Bush, defensive end Brent Urban, long snapper Patrick Scales and quarterback Tyler Bray.