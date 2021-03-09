CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears have placed the franchise tag on star receiver Allen Robinson, setting up a potential messy situation with their most consistent playmaker on offense.
The sides have until July 15 to reach a multiyear deal.
Otherwise, he would play next season for approximately $16.4 million assuming he signs.
Robinson agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract when he joined Chicago in 2018 after playing his first four seasons in Jacksonville.
He is coming off one of his best seasons.
Robinson caught a career-high 102 passes.
And his 1,250 yards were second only to the 1,400 he had with the Jaguars in his 2015 Pro Bowl season.