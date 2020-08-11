Christopher Bell says his promotion to a car within the Joe Gibbs Racing organization is bittersweet because it cost Erik Jones his job.
Bell is a longtime Toyota and Gibbs development driver currently in his rookie season driving for Leavine Family Racing.
That team is closing at the end of the season so Bell needed a new seat.
Gibbs decided to put him in the No. 20 next year and not bring Jones back in 2021.
Bell has followed Jones' entire path through the Toyota development system.
Jones is now looking for a new job for 2021.