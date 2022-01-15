Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Smithland Dam affecting Livingston and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Evansville affecting Posey, Daviess, Henderson, Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...elevated river levels are forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 200 PM CST. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From this morning to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 37.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.2 feet Tuesday, January 25. - Action stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&