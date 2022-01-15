NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Belmont outscored Murray State 15-5 in the fourth quarter on Saturday to seal a 67-52 win.

Murray State led the Bruins as late as the third quarter, but weren't able to overcome 17 turnovers. The Racers dropped to 11-5 (3-2) with Saturday's loss. 

Macey Turley scored 15 points for the Racers, while Katelyn Young scored 14 points. Hannah McKay scored 11 points.

Next up for the Racers is a road contest against Eastern Illinois, which tips-off at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 from Charleston, Illinois.