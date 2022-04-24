PADUCAH, Ky. - Southern Illinois fired an opening-round 295 to take control of first place in the MVC Championship on Sunday.
The Salukis' 295 marks their best opening-round score since they last won the conference championship in 2019.
SIU was paced by a stellar round from Matthis Besard, who shot a 1-under 71. He's currently tied for first individually with Drake's Silvester Tan.
Monday's second round will tee off at 10:30 a.m. at Paducah Country Club.
Team Leaderboard
1 Southern Illinois 295 (+7)
2 Drake 298 (+10)
3 Valparaiso 300 (+12)
4 Bradley 307 (+19)
5 Missouri State 309 (+21)
6 Loyola 310 (+22)
7 Illinois State 313 (+25)
8 Evansville 316 (+28)
9 Northern Iowa 321 (+33)