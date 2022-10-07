PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Trinity Beth and Lyon County's Cathryn Brown put some distance between themselves and the rest of the field heading into Saturday's final round of the KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament in Bowling Green.
Beth shot an even par 72 to grab the lead after Friday's first round. Brown sits just one shot behind Beth as she shot a one-over 73.
Three individuals are tied at 4-over for third place.
On the team side of the tournament, Madison Central grabbed the first round lead with an overall team score of +32. Two-time defending state champions Marshall County is second at +39.
