PADUCAH, KY -- The Marshall County Lady Marshals kept their hopes of a third straight state championship alive as they punched their ticket to this years state tournament with a win at the KHSAA State 1st Round in Owensboro on Tuesday.
The Lady Marshals finished with a team score of 30-over, finishing ahead of both South Warren and Bowling Green, who also advanced to next weeks state tournament.
Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth built upon her win at this years region championship with a first place finish. Beth shot an even par 72, edging Lyon County's Cathryn Brown by one shot.
The top-15 individuals, not on those three teams, also advanced to the state tournament.
Here is a list of local golfers moving on to state:
Trinity Beth (Marshall County) 72
Katie Roberts (Marshall County) 80
Skylar Waller (Marshall County) 82
CeCelia Ray (Marshall County) 84
Elsie Riley (Marshall County) 91
Cathryn Brown (Lyon County) 73
Madison Glisson (Ballard Memorial) 74
Ellie Roof (St Mary) 81
Sophie Hollowell (McCracken County) 83
Cate Blane (Hopkinsville) 85
Katie Abernathy (Hickman County) 86