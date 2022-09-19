PADUCAH, KY -- It was a Marshall County Lady Marshal sweep at the 1st Region Girls Golf Championship on Monday afternoon at the Country Club of Paducah.
Lady Marshal freshman Trinity Beth won her second region championship with the round of the day, finishing with a 1-under 71. Beth won her other region championship back in 2020.
Last years 1st region champion, Lyon County's Cathryn Brown, finished second with a 75.
As a team, Marshall County was able to capture their 6th straight region championship with an overall team score of 315. That keeps the Lady Marshals hopes of winning a third straight state championship alive.
Murray finished second overall, behind Marshall County.
"I think we have all been pretty well consistent throughout the season," said Lady Marshal sophomore Katie Roberts. "We all have had great scores throughout the season and I just think we need to get it together by the end of the year."
"We have been playing more and more together," Beth said. "Skylar has been improving and everything. Obviously Katie has been really good and our four and five are really playing better than we were at the beginning I feel like. We are ready to try for another state championship."
This years postseason is different than in years past with the introduction of the sub-state tournament.
The top-two teams from each region, along with the top-10 individuals, not on those two teams advance to the sub-state tournament that will take place in Owensboro, KY next Tuesday afternoon.
Here are the players advancing to next weeks Sub-State Tournament:
Trinity Beth (Marshall County) - 71
Katie Roberts (Marshall County) - 76
Skylar Waller (Marshall County) - 79
CeCelia Ray (Marshall County - 89
Elise Riley (Marshall County) - 93
Emerson Vaughn (Murray) - 90
Macy Saylor (Murray) - 89
Jansyn Hays (Murray) - 90
Katherine Kim (Murry) - 110
Ella Bryant (Murray) - 113
Madison Glisson (Ballard Memorial - 79
Claire Knoth (Caldwell County) - 99
Javen Campbell (Calloway County) - 91
Katie Abernathy (Hickman County) - 92
Cathryn Brown (Lyon County) - 75
Addie Sullivan (Mayfield) - 88
Avery Sullivan (Mayfield) - 91
Sophie Hollowell (McCracken County) - 79
McCall Moore (McCracken County) - 96
Ellie Roof (St Mary) - 78