PADUCAH, Ky. -- Aaron Beth's resume in just three seasons at Marshall County rival what most coaches do in their entire career.
In those three years, Beth helped the Lady Marshals to two regional championships and a run to the state championship game.
He stepped down in 2022, but on Thursday, Marshall County announced he would return to the sidelines again as the Lady Marshals head coach.
He replaces former coach Jimmy Holder, who coached Marshall County for one season.
Marshall County won district championships in all three years Beth coached the program.
They're coming off a season in which they finished with a 19-15 record under Holder, as well as a runner-up finish in the regional championship.