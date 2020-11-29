KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Maryland basketball star Len Bias, who was chosen No. 2 by the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA Draft before dying days later of a drug overdose, was chosen for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Bias will be joined by coaches Rick Byrd and Tom Penders and former players David Greenwood of UCLA, Jim Jackson of Ohio State, Antawn Jameson of North Carolina, Paul Pierce of Kansas and Hersey Hawkins of Bradley.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for November 2021.