Weather Alert

...WINTER ARRIVING TONIGHT WITH SOME OF THE COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON SO FAR... A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH THE AREA TONIGHT. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS REACHING 30 MPH WILL ANNOUNCE THE ARRIVAL OF THE COLDER AIR. TONIGHT, RAIN, MAINLY OVER WESTERN KENTUCKY, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA WILL MIX WITH SNOW AFTER MIDNIGHT, BUT NO ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED. TOMORROW, A MIXTURE OF RAIN AND SNOW IS POSSIBLE EAST OF A LINE FROM THE WABASH RIVER SOUTH TO THE LAKES AREA OF WEST KENTUCKY. SOME MINOR ACCUMULATIONS ON GRASSY AREAS ARE POSSIBLE. ELSEWHERE, A FEW SNOW FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE WITH NO ACCUMULATIONS. THE STRONG WINDS AND COLD AIR WILL PRODUCE WIND CHILLS IN THE TEENS AND LOWER 20S LATE TONIGHT AND TOMORROW. BE SURE TO WEAR LAYERED CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES OR MITTENS.