PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Sergio Garcia is off to a great start at The Players Championship, all because of his great finish.

Garcia made two straight birdies and followed that with an eagle for a 65 on the TPC Sawgrass.

That gave him a three-shot lead among early starters over Corey Conners and Matt Fitzpatrick.

From the morning draw, in ideal weather, only five players broke 70.

Rory McIlroy was not one of them.

He took an 8 on the 18th hole in the middle of his round and shot 79.

Henrik Stenson had an 85 for his highest score on the PGA Tour.