11/4 Big Ol' Fish 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tune in each Monday for the latest edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to us at BigFish@WPSDLocal6.com. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Big Ol' Fish Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 44°F Clear 65°F / 36°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesWife speaks out about bullying, education after transgender husband commits suicidePerson of interest search leads officers to uncover body in wooded areaNeighbor shares what it was like on the day of officer-involved shootingVisitation service set for man killed in Calloway County officer-involved shootingKSP identifies man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Calloway CountyDeputies seek women tattooed by man accused of sex crimesMore than 100 vegetable products recalled for listeria concernsCarbon monoxide detected in home where 1 died, kids injuredHerrin Police Department releases statement on Google photosFuneral arrangements for Dr. Clint Hill Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.