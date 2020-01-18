MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team closed a 24-point gap to single digits late in the second half of today’s game against Austin Peay but the Ohio Valley Conference co-leading Governors were able to eke out a 92-81 win at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.
Derek Hawthorne, Jr. keyed the Skyhawk comeback, pouring in a career-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He drained three trifectas to go along with five rebounds, two assists and three steals for UT Martin, who shot 63.3 percent (19-of-30) with nine 3-pointers over the final 20 minutes.
Parker Stewart (22 points, four rebounds, five assists) and Eman Sertovic (all of his career-high 12 points in the second half) scored in double-digits out of the Skyhawk backcourt while Miles Thomas collected 10 points and a team-high six rebounds off the bench for UT Martin, who falls to 5-12 overall with a 1-5 conference record.
Austin Peay (12-7, 6-0 OVC) saw six players score in double figures, led by Jordyn Adams’ 31 points. Evan Hinson scored 14 points while the frontcourt duo of Terry Taylor and Eli Abaev both tallied 13 points. Antwuan Butler and Alec Woodard chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“We definitely have to keep working as a team, believe in each other and believe in the process,” Skyhawk head coach Anthony Stewart said. “Our guys played hard, we came up short but we didn’t come up short on effort and in great attitude. The team is doing everything we ask them to do, we’re a little short on depth right now so we just need everybody to step up.”
The Governors jumped out to a 9-2 run before jumpers by Hawthorne and Stewart pulled UT Martin to within a single possession (9-6) with 15:19 to play in the first half. Austin Peay soon used a 16-4 run before Adams’ sixth 3-pointer of the half made the score 45-21 with just under three minutes to go before the halftime break. Quintin Dove, Hawthorne, Ja’Darius Harris and Thomas each tallied points for the Skyhawks from that point forward to make the score 50-31 at the break.
Hawthorne collected 10 points in the first 20 minutes to pace UT Martin while Adams (18) and Abaev (13) each reached double figures in the scoring column before the halftime break.
A Thomas dunk and Hawthorne fast break layup opened the scoring in the second half, setting the tone for a 50-point scoring half for the Skyhawks. Hawthorne unreeled seven straight UT Martin points in the span of 76 seconds to whittle the Skyhawk deficit to 59-49 with 14:18 to play. Hawthorne splashed a pair of three-pointers during a 9-1 run while Sertovic canned three treys over a 1:38 stretch to pull UT Martin within single-digits late. However, the Governors made all 10 of their free throw attempts in the final 2:33 to secure the victory.
The Skyhawks go on the road for their next four games, starting with a swing through Illinois next week at Eastern Illinois (Jan. 23) and SIUE (Jan. 25).