MURRAY, KY -- For the second straight game the Murray State Racers used a big second half to pull away for a conference victory, defeating Tennessee State 76-64 on Saturday night.
The Racers scored 44 points in the second, outscoring Tennessee State by nine in the half to move to 8-0 in the OVC.
Murray State used an early run to build a seven point lead over Tennessee State. The Tigers answered with a 12-0 run of their own to eventually take a 22-14 lead over the Racers.
However, it would be the Racers that would hold a 32-29 lead at the half.
Murray State sophomore guard Tevin Brown once again led the Racers with 22 points. Devin Gilmore added 13 points and 10 rebounds off of the bench.
Next up for the Racers, two more home games starting next week with Eastern Illinois on Thursday night.