LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Billy Evans, a member of the 1956 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team and Kentucky Hall of Famer who helped the Wildcats go 25-0 in 1953-54, has died.
He was 88. He had 716 points and 549 rebounds in 83 career games over three seasons from 1952-55 while playing under legendary coach Adolph Rupp.
A third-team Associated Press All-SEC selection his final season, Evans was chosen by the Rochester Royals in the fifth round of the 1955 NBA draft and won gold with the U.S. at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, with Hall of Famers Bill Russell and K.C. Jones.