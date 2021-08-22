BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) -- Ryan Blaney took the lead from William Byron on a late restart and bobbed and weaved his way across the final seven laps to win at Michigan International Speedway.
Blaney edged Byron by 0.077 seconds _ the closest finish on the two-mile track since electronic scoring began. He has two victories this season and six overall. Kyle Larson finished third, Kyle Busch fourth, and Denny Hamlin fifth.
Blaney gave Team Penske a weekend sweep of NASCAR and IndyCar races and ended Kevin Harvick's reign as the Michigan champ. Harvick won thee last three races and four of five at the track.