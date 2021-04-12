WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter has rehired Paul Lusk as an assistant coach.
Lusk served as an assistant and associate head coach on Painter's staff from 2005-11.
Lusk spent the past three seasons on Greg McDermott's staff at Creighton following a six-year tenure as Missouri State's head coach.
Painter had two openings after Micah Shrewsberry and Steve Lutz each accepted head coaching jobs.
Shrewsberry took over at Penn State while Lutz will be in charge at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.