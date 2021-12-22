SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Jamaree Bouyea had 20 points as San Francisco stretched its home win streak to seven games, topping Southern Illinois 64-52. Ben Coupet Jr. led the Salukis on Wednesday with 12 points.
Bouyea carries San Francisco over Southern Illinois 64-52
- Blake Sandlin
-
- Updated
Blake Sandlin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
28°F
Clear
45°F / 28°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.