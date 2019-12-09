PADUCAH, KY -- Kentucky's dynamic do-it-all junior Lynn Bowden Jr. announced on Monday afternoon that he would be leaving school a year early to enter into the 2020 NFL Draft.
Bowden made the announcement with a video posted to his social media pages.
Following the Wildcats loss to South Carolina this season, Bowden was moved from wide receiver to starting quarterback. He then helped guide the Wildcats to win five of their last seven games and become bowl eligible.
Bowden is the only player in college football this season to lead his team in receiving yards and rushing yards.
He is expected to play for the Wildcats in this years Belk Bowl where they will face Virginia Tech on December 31st.