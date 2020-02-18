KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jordan Bowden scored 17 points and clinched a victory by sinking two free throws with five seconds left as Tennessee outlasted Vanderbilt 65-61.
Tennessee went on a 12-0 run to grab a 61-48 lead with 2+ minutes left before Vanderbilt made a furious rally.
The Commodores got to within 63-61 as Saben Lee hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 22 seconds before Bowden put the game out of reach.
Tennessee withstood a 23-point performance from Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright.
The freshman reserve more than doubled his previous career high of 11.