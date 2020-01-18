Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN, PADUCAH, OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM, AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER WILL BE CRESTING THIS WEEKEND, THEN RIVER LEVELS WILL SLOWLY FALL OVER THE NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL MONDAY JANUARY 27. * AT 9:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 40.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 41.5 FEET BY SUNDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&