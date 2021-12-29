Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&