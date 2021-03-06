EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Johni Broome scored a career-high 27 points on 12-of-19 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds and Morehead State cruised to a 86-71 win over top-seeded Belmont in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship game.
Skyelar Potter made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds for No. 2 seed Morehead State (23-7).
The Eagles clinched their first berth in the NCAA tournament since 2011 and won their fifth OVC tourney title.
Nick Muszynski led Belmont (26-4), which won the 2020 regular season and tournament championships, with 23 points.