MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Tevin Brown scored 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting with four 3-pointers and Murray State won its seventh straight home game, beating UT Martin 89-76 to open Ohio Valley Conference play.
Brown added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot for the Racers (8-5).
Jaiveon Eaves added 19 points for Murray State while Anthony Smith added 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
KJ Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The balance was enough to withstand a career shooting night from UT Martin's Parker Stewart, who went off for 33 points for the Skyhawks.