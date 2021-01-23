MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Tevin Brown tied his season-high with 22 points as Murray State defeated Tennessee Tech 72-63.
The Racers led 33-26 at the break despite shooting just 34.3% from the field in the first half. In the second half, Murray State improved to 56.5% from the floor to seal the game.
Brown hit six three-pointers on the night, giving him 204 for his career. That ties Don Mann for sixth-place on Murray State all-time made three-pointers list.
Murray State improves to 6-7 on the year, and 3-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Racers will host Tennessee State on Thursday.
Shandon Goldman led the Golden Eagles with 17 points.
Photo courtesy: Murray State Athletics